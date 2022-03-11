Falling in Love

Susie surprised Clayton with a late-night rendezvous in Croatia, where she confessed that she was falling in love with him. “On our first date, I felt totally … swept off my feet and I felt such a connection with you,” the former pageant queen said, explaining that she was putting up walls after seeing him connect with the other women. “But before coming here tonight, I promised myself I would be more vulnerable with you. … Even though I know there’s so much more to go and so much more to figure out, I do feel like I’m falling in love with you.”

Clayton, for his part, revealed that hearing Susie confess her feelings made him “the happiest I have been” since the show started. “Tonight, she told me everything I needed to hear,” he said. “If I ever needed validation that this process works, I’m seeing it unfold before me.”