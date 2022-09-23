The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Moving Out

Echard revealed in August 2022 that he and Evans would be leaving their Virginia Beach place — for different states.

“Our next step actually is, I’m moving to Scottsdale, and she’s going to move in the interim to L.A. Only a 50-minute flight apart, but we’re both chasing our dreams, and I think location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be,” he said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I mean, I’m working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, ‘Clayton, I’ll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.’ And we’ll see. We don’t know if we’re going to like that long-distance.”

He added that the pair are “very, very happy right now,” but don’t know what the future holds. “We’re like, ‘We don’t know if it’s going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it’s gonna be lifetime but, like, there’s no pressure. Let’s just love each other and be thankful,’” he said.