On Gaslighting

Though he admitted that he could have handled his conversation with Susie a bit better, Clayton denied gaslighting her during their argument. “I don’t agree that I was gaslighting because I looked that up, and it said gaslighting, the definition is to try and convince someone of a different reality than what is actually the true reality of the situation,” he told the host, later adding, “I did not manipulate her.”

“I allowed my emotions to attack her and I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” the Bachelorette season 18 alum continued. “I was very upset. And I let my emotions get the best of me. I’m 1,000 percent in wrong for that. And I really wish I would never have acted that way toward her. But I did not gaslight or manipulate her and that is 1,000 percent a fact.”