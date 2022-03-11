She Said, He Said?

During an appearance on the “Off The Vine” podcast in March 2022, Clayton told host and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe that he was encouraged to explore other relationships by all three finalists. “All three of the women said, ‘I want you to explore the other relationships fully,’ almost verbatim,” he recalled. “I looked at it like if these women stick around and watch me kiss other women in front of them — which would never be acceptable in the real world — then these real-world boundaries are kind of set aside and there’s a new playing field in this environment.”

Clayton continued: “When I was [later] sitting alone in my room, that’s when it hit me. I was like, ‘You’re in a deep spot, you’re in a really bad spot. You have told three women now that you’re in love and how do you think this is going to end?’”