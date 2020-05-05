Julia and Brandon

The judges did not feel the chemistry during “We Belong.” In fact, Lindsay thought it seemed like karaoke and Braxton assumed the two were in a fight.

Ultimately, Julia and Brandon were sent home. She believed the decision was unfair because Natascha and Brandon — who “abandoned” her during the performance — sabotaged her. She wished she could do things over and choose Sheridan. Julia also determined that she was “definitely done” with Brandon after the show. Brandon, meanwhile, deemed the previous 72 hours his “most traumatic” since combat, though he claimed to not regret his “decision.”

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.