Chris and Bri’s Final Performance

Bri and Chris impressed the crowd with “Make You Feel My Love” and “Give Me Love.” Wilson joked that babies were in their near future before noting how calm they seemed singing with each other. Diggs said he would pay to see them perform, and Jewel complimented their harmonies, though she wanted Bri to own her performance more. Tartick believed it was time for the world to see them together.