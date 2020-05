Trevor and Jamie’s Final Performance

Jamie and Trevor sang “Unchained Melody” and “Speechless” and could not stop kissing throughout their performance. Wilson thought their voices blended well together, while Diggs pointed out that their nerves forced them to lean on each other too much. Bristowe asked them whether they had been to the fantasy suite yet because she felt they were headed there soon or had already been. Jewel, meanwhile, cried after the duet.