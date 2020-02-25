Madison Breaks Down

Madison was on edge all week as she waited for the final fantasy suite date. She and Peter climbed a building together, and she realized she was in love with him but still didn’t tell him.

At dinner, Madison and Peter had an honest conversation about her values and his actions with the other women. She told him about her virginity, which he respected. But he also reminded her he made different decisions for his life. She didn’t expect them to make the same vows before they met each other, but she wanted their expectations to be the same now.

Madison revealed that she could not accept a proposal if Peter had slept with the other women days earlier. She insisted that he tell her what happened during his dates with Hannah Ann and Victoria, pointing out that she had compromised many of her standards during the journey because she believed Peter was worth it.

“I have been intimate,” he confessed. Peter explained that he could see himself with Madison and the other women, which led her to walk away in tears. Madison was mad at Peter for defying her wishes. He apologized and told her he couldn’t lose her. She was unwilling to alter her values but she didn’t want to break up with him either; Peter begged her to stay. Madison left the date before the fantasy suite card was ever discussed.