Victoria and Peter Communicate

Before heading out on a helicopter ride, Peter addressed his hometowns drama with Victoria. He vowed to be on her side and wipe their slate clean. He didn’t want to look back on their past issues but knew they needed to have some important conversations.

Victoria claimed that a former relationship — in which her boyfriend never asked about her feelings — caused her to be defensive toward Peter. She said she didn’t feel good enough but froze up when Peter pressed her for more. Victoria began crying and Peter asked her again not to push him away. Peter felt the discussion was a “turning point” in their relationship and invited her to the fantasy suite, where they stayed the night together.

Peter noted that nothing had taken them down yet and he felt like they were in a good place after their date, which Victoria later called “productive.”