The Guest Stars

Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel and Taye Diggs will appear on the series to give feedback on the musical performances. Chris Lane, Shaggy and The Plain White Tees, meanwhile, are set to perform.

There will also be several Bachelor Nation guest judges, including Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.