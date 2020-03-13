Peter Weber and Madison Prewett

On the season 24 finale, Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison Prewett decided to leave before the final rose ceremony. However, months later, he ended things with Hannah Ann and realized he still had feelings for Madison. During the March 2020 live after show, he and Madison revealed they were both still in love with each other and were going to try out dating.

Two days later, they announced their split in separate Instagram posts. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the pilot wrote on March 12. “Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.” She added: “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”