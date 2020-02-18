Madison

Madison took Peter to Auburn University in her Alabama hometown. The two played basketball in the arena where her father coaches.

During their time with her family, Madison expressed that she was uncompromising in her religious beliefs. Her mother asked if Peter knew about her decision to remain a virgin until marriage — he did not. Madison’s father, for his part, questioned whether Peter was confident that Madison was The One, but he couldn’t give him an answer yet.

Peter reiterated to Madison that he was falling in love with her, but she still didn’t say it back because she wasn’t convinced that they were compatible. Meanwhile, Peter confessed to the cameras that he was in love with her and he knew they were on the same page.

After Madison found out she was safe at the rose ceremony, she pulled aside Peter to discuss how nervous she was heading into fantasy-suite week — a conversation we’ll have to wait until next week to see.