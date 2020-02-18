Victoria F.

Peter and Victoria had a great day in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and danced to “I Want Crazy” at a Hunter Hayes concert. After the show, Peter’s ex Merissa warned him about Victoria’s past — specifically claiming that she previously broke up several couples.

Peter confronted Victoria before he was supposed to meet her family. She immediately denied the accusations and became defensive. Victoria began crying and didn’t want to talk to Peter about the situation. Peter saw this as her giving up on their relationship yet again. So she stormed off and complained that she could never catch a break.

Peter apologized to Victoria for seeming like he was taking his ex’s side. She wanted to tell him she was falling in love with him but she didn’t know how to move past their latest incident. Victoria grilled him about why he was willing to fight for their relationship and he admitted how much he cared about her. Peter begged her not to push love away and then he left before meeting her family.

Victoria came to Peter’s hotel room the next day, at which point he lamented their lack of communication skills. He feared her walking away from him but mentioned how 99 percent of their romance was amazing. He chose not to make a final decision about her until the rose ceremony.

Peter ultimately sent home Kelsey instead of Victoria, also giving roses to Madison and Hannah Ann. Kelsey was in shock, but Peter confessed that his feelings weren’t at the same place as hers.

