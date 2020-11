Night 1 Details

“It was so interesting because Matt is not on the season of The Bachelorette, and the reason why we take leads from a previous season is because you know them so well and we can predict which person he might like or not, but we just didn’t know at all, so it was really fun to watch him interact with everyone,” ABC Entertainment executive Robert Mills told Variety in an October 2020 interview. “And the women were so fantastic. It couldn’t have gone better.”