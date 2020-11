The Only Lead

After Clare Crawley wrapped up her Bachelorette season 16 journey early because she was in love with Dale Moss, ABC called in Tayshia Adams to take over. Mills confirmed Matt will be the only season 25 lead.

“Matt did something on night one that we’ve never had happen before … It’s not what you think though, it’s really crazy,” Mills teased on “Viall Files” in October 2020. “[But] I feel confident saying Matt James will be the only Bachelor this season.”