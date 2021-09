Potential Contestants

Weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Echard would become The Bachelor for its forthcoming season 26, ABC teased 30 potential contestants who are ready to vie for the former football player’s heart.

“We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor! Leave a 🌹for who would get your first impression rose,” the show’s official Facebook account captioned a slideshow of 30 women in September 2021.