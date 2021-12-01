Clayton Echard’s Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’: Everything We Know

There Will Be Tears

ABC gave fans the first look at season 26 in November 2021, releasing a trailer that showed Clayton and his suitors hitting their breaking points. “I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love,” the Bachelor said in the clip as scenes from his journey play in the background. “And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here.”

The teaser also included a shirtless moment of Clayton on the beach and a few clips of him making out with his contestants. The trailer, however, wasn’t all fun and games. In addition to watching one contestant storm off while another is painted as a villain, Clayton appeared to get frustrated by the process.

“She f—ked it up for everybody,” he said at one point, before crying off camera. “I’m done. It’s over. I’m just so broken.”