‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Amanda Marsh

The first-ever winner of The Bachelor works as a dermatology nurse practitioner. While she went on to marry childhood friend Jay Caldwell and welcome daughter Chloe in 2010, they later split. She is currently engaged to longtime beau Chris.

Amanda reflected on the show re-airing via Instagram in July 2020.

“Apprehension is what I first felt when notified season one would air of The Bachelor. What 23 year old should be followed around with a camera? 😅,” she wrote. “I hope viewers can appreciate that 18 years ago, there was not another show or ‘characters’ to model after. I hope viewers understand people make mistakes and there is power in editing. This amazing group of women took a chance on an opportunity (and abundant alcohol- at least then) not even convinced it would air. Although I do not continue to watch this national sensation, the originals, in my opinion, were the first and last ‘real’ seasons. That relationship ended and I remain thankful for many fun memories and experiences. Today, I am so blessed and I have everything I ever dreamed of.”