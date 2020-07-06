‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Bob Guiney

While Bob finished 5th on season 1 of The Bachelorette, ABC brought him back to headline season 4 of The Bachelor later that year. Things didn’t work out between Bob and winner Estella Gardinier, but he found love after the show with All My Children actress Rebecca Budig.

After six years of marriage, Bob and Rebecca split in 2010. He tied the knot again in November 2016 to Jessica Canyon. The couple, who live in Seattle, share son Grayson.

“I’m living in Seattle with my wife and new son Grayson, who is taking up all my time these days, which I love!” Bob told Us exclusively in 2018. “I still do a ton of hosting for different live events and I go back and forth to New York twice a month to be on the Today show. I love it – they’ve very supportive of me and I love how much they make so fun of me. Life is going very well. Thanks to the show, I’ve had such amazing opportunities come my way.”