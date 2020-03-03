ChampagneGate Regrets

Kelsey held back tears as she recalled ChampagneGate, admitting that she “overreacted” to Hannah Ann “stealing” her bottle of champagne. However, she believed her emotions were “justified.” Kelsey pointed out that when she finally opened the beverage and it went up her nose, the bubbly burned.

Later in the episode, Ashley Iaconetti showed her support for Kelsey since she denounced emotional shaming, and the Bachelor in Paradise alum gifted her with a giant bottle of champagne.