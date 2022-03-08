Cassidy Wasn’t Willing to Give Up Her ‘Friend With Benefits’

The executive assistant denied insulting any of her costars directly, despite repeatedly calling them “bitches” during the season. She also claimed that the women took issue with her having casual sex with someone before coming on the show, but they fired back that they were only concerned with her plans to hook up with her “friend with benefits” again after she returned from filming. Cassidy retorted that the fling was so good that she was not willing to cut it off unless she and Clayton got engaged on the show.