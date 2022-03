Clayton and Sarah Disagree Over His Alleged Tears

Sarah said that it was never her intention to hurt any of the other women by sharing details of her and Clayton’s relationship, but she doubled down on her previous claim that he cried during their first one-on-one date. When Clayton appeared on stage, he once again denied Sarah’s assertion that he got emotional on their date. She then walked back the allegation, clarifying that she didn’t say he cried to her.