Clayton Explains Why He Believed the Women About Sarah But Not Shanae

The Missouri native said that he had not built trust with the cast yet when they came to him with accusations about Shanae — who he said “manipulated” him — and he wanted tangible evidence before taking action. With the Sarah situation, he trusted the women who brought their concerns to his attention.

Clayton accused Sarah of causing him to question his connections with the remaining women after her exit. He believed she was playing a game and later wondered who else might be fooling him. However, he noted that he still did not know for sure whether Sarah was trying to manipulate her fellow contestants.

Sarah, for her part, told Clayton he was disingenuous with her and claimed he was the one who stirred the pot when it came to the drama surrounding her.