Did Genevieve Sleep With Aaron Clancy?

Genevieve and Shanae got the chance to rehash their feud, during which Genevieve claimed that the pair agreed not to talk about each other during their two-on-one date with Clayton.

Shanae then accused Genevieve of hooking up with Aaron — from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise — after Clayton eliminated her. Genevieve admitted to meeting Aaron at a bar but denied sleeping with or even kissing him. Genevieve subsequently claimed that Shanae slid into Aaron’s DMs, but he thought Shanae was “crazy.”