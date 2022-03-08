Shanae Is Still Not Sorry

The season 26 villain got a lot of screen time during the reunion but did nothing to atone for her actions. Shanae said that she only apologized to the women after the trophy incident because Clayton wanted her to do so. She even went so far as to allege that if she and Clayton had gotten engaged, he would’ve stayed with her after the show despite her behavior.

Elizabeth, meanwhile, denied Shanae’s claim that they were good friends on night one before Elizabeth turned on her the following day. The real estate advisor alleged that Shanae’s recollection of their first conversation led her to form a “really intense obsession” with Elizabeth.