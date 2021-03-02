Anna Admits Who Messaged Her About Brittany

Brittany noted that she found it difficult to readjust to life at home after Anna spread a rumor about her being an escort, which Brittany denied. She revealed that Anna never reached out to check on her as the episodes played out and she discovered more allegations, which Anna passed along behind her back. Anna expressed remorse and, after some prodding, said that people who knew Brittany’s exes and went to school with her were the ones who messaged her about the rumor in the first place.

Brittany concluded: “I also wanna address people that are in the sex working industry — it’s just like, don’t let somebody tear you down for that. I believe that everyone deserves love and nobody’s life is worth more or means less based on an occupation.”