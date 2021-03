Katie Takes Heat for Making the House ‘Toxic’

Katie alleged that the backlash some women faced as the show aired was “karma.” This caused several to accuse her of making the house “toxic” by bringing up the drama to Matt. Katie noted that she learned about bullying the hard way by mistreating Sarah, but she felt she owed it to Matt to tell him what was going on when he was not around. Matt later told her she was “courageous” in the face of adversity.