Matt Makes Amends With Victoria and Talks Bullying

Matt noted that he was “surprised” by some of the things that went on without his knowledge, but he thought all the women were good people. Victoria, in particular, got choked up while talking about how “grateful” she was for how Matt treated her as fans called her out.

“With my exit, it kind of just hurt my feelings how I saw you said I need to self-reflect and ‘I have no words for her’ because I felt like I had done my best to open up and I just have [a] tremendous fear of rejection. So that was why my exit was just a little dramatic,” she said. “I was going through just levels of pain at that time.”

Matt countered that he had “nothing but good things to say about” Victoria and apologized if he offended her the night he sent her home. After she mentioned that he “helped [her] through so much,” he added: “I feel like I dropped the ball on our relationship because there was a lot more there that I felt like I could’ve done for you that I didn’t get the chance to.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.