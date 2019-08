Nick Viall

“Ironically, Jed finally chooses not to bring the guitar out of the SUV as he is about to face the music,” the season 21 Bachelor tweeted regarding the moment before Hannah confronted Jed about his past romance. Nick went on to call Jed “a f–kboy,” tweeting, “Honestly don’t know now if Jed loves his guitar more or a free trip.” He later wrote, “Dear Jed, Everyone goes into each season skeptical, but the good ones go in single.”