Tia Booth

“I wonder who Jed is thinking about when he’s talking to Hannah? Like is he imagining someone else or no?” the Bachelor season 22 alum tweeted. “Jed, you just said you were super single? Then said you were dating around. Lying ass!!! … The fact that @AlabamaHannah can logically respond and have GOOD responses is incredible to me. I’d be throwing s–t and making no sense.”

Like Amanda, Tia was thrilled to see Tyler come out after the breakup with Jed. “WHAT IS HAPPENING,” she tweeted. “You go Hannah!!! Go after what you want!”