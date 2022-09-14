Gabby’s Family Meets Erich

Gabby didn’t have a ton of screen time during part one, mostly being there to support Rachel during the live segments for the first two hours. While things got emotional as the ICU nurse reunited with her dad, grandpa and aunt, it was clear her family approved of Erich and wanted her to open up to him about any lingering insecurities.

“All of this exacerbates, you know, not really having felt love from mom,” Gabby, who has been open about her estranged relationship with her mother, told her aunt after her family met Erich. “I don’t know if it will send a message to Erich that I’m unlovable.”

Her aunt said that she should give Erich a chance to love her.