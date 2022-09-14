Rachel and Aven’s Reunion

During their live reunion, Aven apologized for letting Rachel “down” and “blindsiding” her with doubts about an engagement.

“I don’t know if there’s anything we could have done to salvage it. We were being true to how we felt in the moment, and I respect that,” Rachel said.

“I think a big part of it, too, is I just didn’t fully understand what you needed and what you wanted,” Aven replied. “That was on me. That was my fault. Again, I’m sorry about that. As far as salvaging it, I don’t know if we could have or not.”

When asked by Jesse why he changed his mind about being confident about an engagement, Aven tried to explain.

“Leading up to meeting your family, I kind of just had some time and took a look at where we were at, where I was at. I was really anticipating meeting them because I wanted to go up there and be as honest with how I was feeling in that moment toward the people that mean the most to you. I just, unfortunately, didn’t get the opportunity to tell you first. Which, obviously, was the downfall to the whole thing. You know, obviously, that week leading up, I still didn’t really know where you are at with Tino on the other side of things,” he said. “Ultimately, I thought that we could have gotten there if we would’ve continued on. But I just didn’t get the opportunity to kind of speak to you before and I didn’t want to not to be honest with your family. I’m sorry the way things transpired.”