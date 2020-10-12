Reality TV

Inside the Lavish Resort Where ‘The Bachelorette’ Filmed Season 16: 41 Pools, 23 Tennis Courts and More

By
Inside the Lavish Resort The Bachelorette Filmed La Quinta
La Quinta Resort La Quinta Resort & Club
8
7 / 8
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Date Night

The property has seven restaurants, so the cast has their choice of options for all meals.

Back to top