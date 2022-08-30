Did Logan Switch to ‘Stay Longer’?

The men still weren’t happy with Logan for jumping from Rachel’s side to Gabby’s team, but he stood his ground.

“There was a huge part of me that thought when I stepped away from Rachel and told Gabby how I felt, that she would send me home,” Logan said after Jordan suggested he flipped to “stay longer” on the show. “So it wasn’t the easy choice. It wasn’t jumping over because it was convenient — because it was anything but convenient.”

Later on, Rachel apologized to her suitors for canceling her group date in the aftermath of Logan’s switch.