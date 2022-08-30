Why Did Chris Skip the ‘Men Tell All’?

Jesse joked that the controversial contestant ditched the reunion because Gabby and Rachel “booted him so hard out of the mansion that he didn’t dare show up.” Alec then went off and slammed him.

“Chris was incredibly out of pocket the whole time. … Just trash, like, he didn’t help around the house. He wasn’t trying to make friends with us. He was trying to control the women,” he said. “He was condescending. … He looks at things so in his own way, like there’s a right way to do anything, but it’s got to be his way. And he thinks his s—t don’t stink, but it does like his breath.”

Spencer noted his “biggest regret” from the show was not calling out Chris for his comments about fantasy suites sooner.