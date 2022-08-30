Cancel OK

‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Nate Admits He Didn’t Tell Ex About His Daughter, 2 Villains Skip Reunion With Gabby and Rachel

Why Did Hayden Skip the ‘Men Tell All’?

Hayden, who called Gabby “rough around the edges” during the season, also didn’t show up.

“For him not to be here, I think it speaks a lot to his character and how cowardly he is not to be here,” Mario said.

Nate added, “For a man to have to put down a woman to feel like he’s empowered? It’s just not OK. Then if this is how you’re treating Gabby, you don’t deserve Rachel either. So I’m glad that they eventually got rid of him.”

Jacob then quipped, “After hearing all that, he’s a misogynist. And honestly, his dog Rambo doesn’t need training. He needs training.”

