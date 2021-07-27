Aaron and Cody’s Feud Is Still Unexplainable

Aaron and Cody attempted to clarify their bad blood for the millionth time, but still to not much avail. Aaron claimed Cody was disrespectful to people they knew outside of the show and bragged about being “famous in six months” before season 17 began filming. Cody once again tried to defend himself but had very little substantial evidence to confirm his intentions.

Later in the episode, Aaron told Katie that he tried to help her navigate the drama throughout the season and make it easier for her to fall in love. She thanked him for his efforts but accidentally called him Thomas in the process, which everyone had a laugh over.