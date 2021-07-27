Connor B. Texted His Exes to See Whether He Is a Bad Kisser

After Katie dumped him over their lack of chemistry when they kissed, Connor reached out to his exes to get their thoughts on his kissing skills. He said one ex told him he was a good kisser and the reason they broke up had more to do with their connection. A woman in the audience subsequently spoke up to share her confidence in Connor’s abilities and even came on stage to kiss him, rating him an 11 out of 10. He confessed that he had been checking her out earlier in the taping, and he asked for her number after giving her a rose from a flower arrangement on the set.