Karl Finally Names Names

Karl alleged that when he brought up the “multiple” men in the house who were on the show for the wrong reasons, he was referring to Thomas, who only became a source of tension after Karl’s exit. Karl claimed he had “bad chemistry” with Thomas, leading him to grow suspicious of him. However, the other guys didn’t buy it.

The motivational speaker then accused Brendan of coming on the show to get a free ticket to the United States from Canada and access to free beer. The two got in each other’s faces, with Brendan insinuating Karl was lying.

Karl ultimately admitted he made a mistake by bringing his concerns to Katie. Katie, for her part, agreed that Karl was right about Thomas, but she revealed that she cared more about the group of men than him as an individual when she sent him home. Despite her frank delivery, Karl respected her decision.