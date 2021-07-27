Michael A. Wants a Second Chance With Katie

Michael noted that his feelings for Katie have not changed since their split, pointing out that he would be “100 percent” on board with trying their relationship again if she was interested. He also believed they left a lot unsaid.

Despite his hope for their future, Katie shot him down, revealing that she did not dwell on the past and had to move on after his exit. She felt everything worked out as it was supposed to and every part of her journey happened for a reason.

Katie later confessed that she had what-ifs about her season but was happy with the way it turned out.