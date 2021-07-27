Thomas Apologizes

Thomas was not able to be at the taping in person, so he talked to Katie via video chat. He said his biggest regret was that he infused doubt into her journey to find love and he didn’t like that he took attention away from her and her other suitors. Thomas — who claimed that his experience transformed his life and still weighed heavily on him — apologized but asked Katie to explain why her opinion of him changed so suddenly.

Katie said that he didn’t seem genuine to her when they spoke about his drama in the house and she had to do what was best for her. She also apologized if she caused him any pain during their breakup.

