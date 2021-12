How Rodney Coped After He Was Sent Home

The fan favorite blamed his breakup with Michelle on his tendency to move at a slower pace in relationships, but he noted that he will always be Team Michelle. He credited his parents for helping him move on from the split, as they reminded him that everything happens for a reason and God has a plan for him. Rodney expressed that he wants Michelle to find her one true love, while Kaitlyn hinted that he may end up on Bachelor in Paradise.