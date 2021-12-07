Peter’s Sister Slid Into Will’s DMs

Peter and Will’s feud was still raging when The Men Tell All began. As they started to rehash their beef, Will shouted at Peter, “Tell your sister to stay out of my DMs.” Will claimed he was not aware of Peter’s sister’s intentions when she messaged him.

Peter then accused Will of writing negative online reviews about his pizzeria, which Will never confirmed or denied. A man later arrived to serve Will with a “defamation of character” lawsuit, which appeared to be fake.

At the end of the episode, Peter gave everyone a slice of pizza from his restaurant. Will conceded that the pizza was better than some he previously ate from Peter’s place, and the two agreed to bury the hatchet.