All Done!

Harrison hinted that filming had wrapped when he shared a photo of his grill on August 30 with the caption, “Good to be home!”

Clare also returned to social media on August 31, dancing along to Cabana Ace’s “Palm Springs Summer” via her Instagram Stories. She added a GIF of the words “thankful,” “grateful” and “blessed.”

Us confirmed on August 2 that La Quinta Resort was open again to the public.