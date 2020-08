Hannah Ann Arrives

Us broke the news on August 4 that Hannah Ann Sluss was also on the set of season 16 of The Bachelorette. The photos sparked speculation that Tayshia might not be the only one getting a shot with Clare’s suitors. “This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” an insider told Us. “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”