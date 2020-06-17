The Call for More Suitors

During commercial breaks of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, which ran for for six episodes in late April and May, ABC called for more applications for Clare’s season. The reality star also suggested men still apply.

“I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” she told her followers via Instagram Live. “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

Host Chris Harrison agreed.

“Obviously with this virus who knows when this thing is going to blow through. The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim,” he said via his own Instagram Live.