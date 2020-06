The New Plan

“They’re scoping out multiple different resorts to see if it’s possible to film the entire season in one location,” an insider told Us in April. “Though a resort has not been decided on, if one is found, the show has discussed filming the season without the usual travel.”

According to Variety, hometown dates are still up in the air. The outlet also notes that contestants and crew members will be tested for COVID-19 before filming and quarantined on location.