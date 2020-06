The OG Cast

ABC announced Clare’s contestants on March 11. While some fans assumed the cast would be made up of older men as Clare turned 39 in March, more than half of the original suitors are in their twenties.

“I feel like a lot of people put [age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” Clare said on Good Morning America in March.