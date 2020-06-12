The Potential Start Date

ABC exec Robert Mills told Variety in April that they are hoping to film Clare’s season during the summer and turn it around for a fall premiere date. “If I’m being realistic, it would probably be mid-summer that we start,” he explained, noting that Bachelor and Bachelorette production are top priority over season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which typically films in Mexico.

After announcing Matt was the new Bachelor, ABC confirmed Clare’s season is expected to air in the fall.