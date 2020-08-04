What Tayshia Wants in a Man

Time will tell if one of Clare’s suitors is a match for Tayshia, but the phlebotomist previously opened up about what she was looking for in a man while discussing Hannah Brown’s season with Vulture.

“I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more than Hannah,” she said in March 2019. “She’s pretty fun and doesn’t take herself too seriously all the time. The guys would definitely have to be much older, I’d tell you that much. I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out. Show up, or get out. No bulls—t, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!”